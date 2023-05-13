Oldest Wild Lion in the World, Loonkito, Tragically Killed in Human-Wildlife Conflict

In a heartbreaking incident that has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists, the world’s oldest known lion in the wild, Loonkito, has met a tragic end after being speared by herders on the outskirts of Amboseli National Park. The 19-year-old male lion, an iconic figure in Kenya, was attacked by Maasai morans (warriors) when he inadvertently wandered into a livestock pen, according to officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Paul Jinaro, a spokesman for the KWS, expressed profound sadness over the incident, remarking, “It was an old lion that had issues… getting prey on its own, and livestock is easy prey. A normal lion would go for wildlife inside the park.” The spearing of Loonkito sheds light on the escalating conflict between humans and wildlife in Kenya as urban areas encroach upon ancient migration and hunting grounds.

African lions typically have a lifespan of up to 18 years in the wild, as reported by the conservation group Cats for Africa. Loonkito, however, defied the odds and lived a remarkable life, defending his territory for over a decade. Referred to as a “legendary big cat warrior” by the KWS in 2021, his death marks the end of an era for the local ecosystem.

Lion Guardians, a prominent conservation group, paid tribute to the beloved lion, hailing him as “a symbol of resilience and coexistence.” In a heartfelt Facebook post, they mourned the passing of Loonkito, stating, “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Loonkito (2004 – 2023), the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the growing instances of wildlife encroaching upon human settlements in Kenya. Rapid urbanization and expanding cities have placed significant pressure on animals and their natural habitats. The KWS emphasizes the urgent need for public awareness and cooperation to mitigate such conflicts.

“People need to be sensitized on looking for a way to alert us, and then we can take animals back to the parks,” stated KWS official Paul Jinaro. However, reports of animals straying into human habitats have become more frequent in recent years. In July 2021, a lion caused panic when it strayed from Nairobi National Park into a crowded neighbourhood during morning rush hour. Incidents like these underscore the immediate need for effective strategies to protect both humans and wildlife.

Kenya is home to an estimated 2,500 lions, according to the country’s first-ever national wildlife census conducted in 2021. With the loss of Loonkito, an iconic and resilient figure, the focus on conservation and coexistence between humans and wildlife becomes all the more crucial. Efforts to raise public awareness and establish measures to safeguard these magnificent creatures in their natural habitats must be intensified to prevent future tragedies and ensure a harmonious balance between humans and wildlife.