At around 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 12, police were called after a man arrived at the victim’s home on Chestnut Street and was granted entry after claiming he was there to check the water pressure.

The offender then stole approximately £100 in cash as well as several pieces of sentimental jewellery, including watches worth approximately £500 and diamond rings.

Investigators believe the incident is connected to other recent reports in the town and possibly in north Manchester, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Following preliminary investigations, officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with about the incident because they believe he may have important information.

Police are also reminding the public to be wary of people posing as someone they are not.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Chadderton burglary, and anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact detectives.

“What happened to this elderly gentleman here is appalling, and he is understandably shaken after what was a deliberate and cowardly burglary,” said Detective Sergeant Matthew Adshead of GMP’s Oldham district.

“The victim has lost some sentimental items, and we are not only determined to reunite him with these items, but also to apprehend the man responsible.”

“Anyone who recognises the man in the image we released in connection with this incident should contact us as soon as possible.”

“We’re also asking the public to be cautious of people who gain access to their properties without proper identification with the intent to steal belongings – if you’re ever unsure, call the police on 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information about the man in the photo should call detectives on 0161 856 4521 and reference incident 2184 of 12/07/2022.

Details can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.