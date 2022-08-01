Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, her current ITV show that explores online sex, will now immerse herself in an even more mind-boggling and cash-crazed industry – one that she, herself, is no stranger to.

Olivia will not flinch as she delves into the extreme lengths people go to in order to achieve the ‘perfect look,’ as viewers of Getting Filthy Rich will be familiar with.

Olivia will look into the high-risk nature of cosmetic surgery and the risks that come with any procedure, as well as the staggering sums of money that some people are willing to spend on their ideal appearance.

Olivia investigates the potential human costs of surgery beyond the price tag and meets the winners and losers of cosmetic surgery.

Olivia Attwood is no stranger to cosmetic surgery, having had two boob jobs, a thread lift, and numerous injectables. Olivia, on the other hand, wants to go far beyond her previous experience in this new and immersive series to discover how science and social media are redefining beauty as we all chase the perfect selfie.

In the age of the “tweakment,” the self-scrutiny of the Zoom Boom, and the pervasiveness of social media, Britain’s cosmetic surgeons have never been busier, with one in three of us saying we’d be interested in a nip and tuck.

Every episode of Olivia Attwood’s Perfect… Olivia will investigate each part of the body as she strives to be the ideal guide to Olivia’s Perfect Vagina, Olivia’s Perfect Bottom, Olivia’s Perfect Penis, Olivia’s Perfect Boobs, and Olivia’s Perfect Face.

Olivia will spend time with patients and practitioners, learning about the incredible variety of procedures now available and why so many people are eager to undergo them; she will even try out some of the treatments and possibly sample the other side of the syringe by administering treatments.

This series, which is honest, funny, and relatable, will lift the lid on our quest for the perfect body.

“I am completely fascinated by cosmetic surgery, and I’ve always been open about the treatments I’ve had,” Olivia said. This is an opportunity for me to get under the skin of the industry, meet key players, learn what’s going on – the good, the bad, and the ugly – and where we’re going. I’m excited to get started.”

Kate Teckman, Commissioner and Head of Development for Factual Entertainment, has commissioned Olivia Attwood’s Perfect Body for ITV and ITVX.

“We are delighted that Olivia is fronting another series for us at ITV,” Kate said. I can’t think of a better guide for viewers to get a genuine inside look at an extraordinary multibillion-pound industry. She will approach this subject with honesty, curiosity, and humour.”