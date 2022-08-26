Olivia was shot in her Liverpool home on Monday night, and a massive murder investigation is now underway to find her killer.

“Liv was a unique chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born,” the family said in a statement. She adored life and everything it had to offer. Liv loved dressing up and was very particular about how she looked; like any other little girl, she enjoyed doing her makeup and nails when she was nine years old. Everyone who knew Liv adored her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was frequently seen riding up and down the street on her new bike, which she had received for her birthday. Although her life was brief, her personality was not, and she made the most of it, surprising people with her wit and kindness.

“As a family, we are heartbroken and have lost a significant portion of our lives.”

If anyone has any information, now is the time to share it. It’s not about being a “snitch” or a “grass,” it’s about finding out who stole our baby. “PLEASE DO WHAT IS RIGHT.” “We are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people all over the world,” the family says. “We are also grateful to Merseyside police for their outstanding work, as well as the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”

On Thursday, Merseyside Police Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen provided an update on the investigation into the “brutal, callous, thoughtless attack,” saying the alleged murderer had failed to turn himself in.

“My message remains the same to him: We will not rest until we find you – and we will find you,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT