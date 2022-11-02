On a wet, cold wintry night on November 2, 1996, 16-year-old Damien went out to meet his friends in Cowes on the Isle of Wight and never returned

Damien was seen by CCTV cameras on the High Street in Cowes, where he left

a chip shop at around 23.40.

Damien walked towards the Co-op by a bus stop.

Several people reported seeing and speaking to him there. After he left the

bus stop, he was again seen on the CCTV walking back along the High Street

past the entrance to the pontoon.

The last sighting of Damien was around 00.02 under a camera across from an

Indian restaurant and right before Sun Hill.

He was not seen anywhere on any camera along the High Street after that

point.

He was reported missing that afternoon, with his disappearance so out of

his character his family immediately launched their own search efforts.

The following years have seen police and private investigations, TV

documentaries and family campaigns, all searching for answers that have so

far proved out of reach.

They have also seen Damiens mother Mrs Nettles maintain her criticism of

Hampshire Constabulary’s initial handling of her son’s disappearance.

Complaints include the dismissal of initial pleas for land and air

searches, the loss of potentially vital CCTV and the force mistakenly

registering him as an adult rather than a child when he went missing.

In 2016 BBC Three released an eight-part documentary Unsolved – The Boy Who

Disappeared. The investigative journalists secured interviews with some of

the people rumoured to be involved. They also revealed that a key suspect

has obtained copies of witness statements and has been known to intimidated

those witnesses.

Anyone with information into Damiens disappearance is urged to contact

police on 101.