Just before 3pm this afternoon crews from Didcot Fire Station



and Abingdon Fire Station



were called to a report of a fire in upstairs of a domestic property in

Wantage.

On arrival crews found smoke coming from the blackened upstairs windows of

the semi detached property.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, entered the building with a high

pressure hose reel and located the fire in a first floor bedroom. The fire

was quickly dealt with and the smoke was cleared from the building using

our high pressure fan.

Incident commander Jon Walker said, “the family were out at the time of the

fire and the alarm was raised by a vigilant neighbour”. He went on to say,

“we cannot stress the importance of not leaving electric devices unattended

near combustible surfaces”.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunction of an electronic

baby monitor that was left on the bed.

The family dog had a lucky escape too and was rescued by neighbours prior

to the arrival of the fire service, no people were injured.