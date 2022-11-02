Just before 3pm this afternoon crews from Didcot Fire Station
and Abingdon Fire Station
were called to a report of a fire in upstairs of a domestic property in
Wantage.
On arrival crews found smoke coming from the blackened upstairs windows of
the semi detached property.
Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, entered the building with a high
pressure hose reel and located the fire in a first floor bedroom. The fire
was quickly dealt with and the smoke was cleared from the building using
our high pressure fan.
Incident commander Jon Walker said, “the family were out at the time of the
fire and the alarm was raised by a vigilant neighbour”. He went on to say,
“we cannot stress the importance of not leaving electric devices unattended
near combustible surfaces”.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a malfunction of an electronic
baby monitor that was left on the bed.
The family dog had a lucky escape too and was rescued by neighbours prior
to the arrival of the fire service, no people were injured.
