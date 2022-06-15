Footage of the terrifying incident, which was shared online, shows Francis, who fought Mike Tyson in 2000 and now works as a security guard, punching a man in the face and knocking him to the ground.

TalkSPORT’s Michael Benson shared a video of the incident on Twitter, writing, “Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today…”

The man Francis punched had been yelling obscenities at security personnel and was also seen pushing a man standing outside the venue.

Once he was out cold, his friends rushed to his aid, while another person could be heard asking Francis, “Why? There was no reason.”

BOXPARK’s spokesperson stated: “Our team is aware of the footage being circulated online. This incident is currently being reviewed as part of an ongoing police investigation, so we are unable to comment further at this time.

“We want to emphasise that the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is our top priority.”

Benson’s video has received over four million views, and reactions to Francis’ actions have been mixed.

Some thought Francis’ reaction to the man’s actions was justified, with one social media user writing, “Kid deserved it.”

“That guy got exactly what he asked for,” a second said, while a third added, “Dude who got knocked out lifted his arm/hand towards the security guard’s face.” At that point, you had complete control.”

“This guy specifically requested it. “You get what you deserve,” a fourth said.

Other social media users, on the other hand, thought Francis lacked self-control. “If this wasn’t a professional boxer, I’d say it was justified,” one person wrote. But Francis isn’t required to do so. He became engrossed in the tension and lost control.”

“If something whack happens, you can take a deep breath and walk away – s**t can be handled in a million different ways. People get so pumped up and loud that it sounds like the earth is imploding. Chill. “Go. Away.”

“Insane! No need. In response to the video, another social media user stated, “He could easily be sued.”

During the peak of Francis’ boxing career, which lasted from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, he faced some of the most famous fighters in history, including Mike Tyson, Vitali Klitschko, and Audley Harrison.