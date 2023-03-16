On-Monogamy Lifestyle: Is It Acceptable in the UK?

One problem with monogamy tending to be the ‘default’ relationship status is that it can stifle creativity! But increasing numbers of individuals are taking advantage of the variety of modern lifestyle choices to explore different options. Provided the parties involved are mature and consenting, there is no reason why people can’t go on to enjoy thoroughly fulfilling non-monogamous relationships. Let’s take a closer look into the swinging scene in the UK.

Do you understand swinging?

A good definition of swinging would be to refer to it by its more colloquial description – ‘partner swapping.’ This is where couples decide to spice up their love lives by introducing strangers (or understanding friends) into the bedroom. Providing everyone involved is aware of the ground rules, there is no reason why they can’t go on to have a lot of fun and fulfillment by becoming seasoned swingers!

Where to contact other swingers?

Here’s the best piece of advice for you if you are eager to explore this scenario. Check out the possibilities of digital matchmaking. Many websites and apps cater to the traditional ‘boy meet girl’ or single-sex partnership equations. But a lot of outlets are providing access to a range of exciting alternatives. Popping ‘online dating sites for swingers’ into your search engine will produce a list of interesting services that make it easy for swingers to touch base. Check out reviews. Investigate the different matching features on offer. You will discover these outlets are lively social hubs where people can communicate in a discreet communication environment and arrange hookups with willing partners.

What are the pitfalls?

One obvious issue with swimming is that an element of jealousy can arise. It would only be natural for one of the parties involved to begin wondering if their lover is starting to show preference to the person outside the normal partnership. This is why a certain framework has to be introduced – much as this might sound to be somewhat counterintuitive to passion!

The golden rules of swinging

The swingers can get together at any point to ensure everyone is in full agreement about what is involved. The bottom line is that swinging must always be consensual, and the couples embarking on this course of action should be in no doubt as to what is involved. By indulging in sex with third parties, there should never be any sense that this might lead to a breakup of the original relationship.

What does the future look like?

It would be fair to say the future is looking rosy for people who want to get involved in swinging. The pandemic of the past couple of years has resulted in the digital environment enjoying a boom in popularity. As more and more singles are drawn to reliable digital channels for establishing communication, they will be open to exploring new ideas and creating new friendships. While it might have been difficult for people interested in swinging to find likely candidates for a foursome in social outlets, the privacy and discretion of online services make it so much easier. Don’t just focus on the bedroom, either. Getting to know the other couple socially can be fun. Socialize. Meet for drinks beforehand. Meet up in restaurants. You could always watch an exciting heist movie to get you in the mood for high-octane action.

While swinging has been popular for a long time, it is only fairly recently that it has started losing its stigma. The advent of digital dating catering to non-mainstream desires has been a particular driver. If you and your partner are curious about joining the legions of UK swingers – go for it!