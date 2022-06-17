He died 14 months after being paralysed when a car intentionally crashed into his Ford CMax, seriously injuring his wife in the passenger seat. Paul died in the hospital as a result of pneumonia and sepsis.

Before he died, Paul saw the man who had forever changed his life sentenced to 20 years and six months in prison after a West Midlands Police investigation.

Samuel Rogers, 45, of Walsall, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and two counts of causing serious injury by reckless driving.

He was nearly twice the legal alcohol limit when he used his car as a weapon against Paul and his wife on Melchett Road in Kings Norton.

Our officers arrested Rogers at the scene while paramedics performed CPR on Paul. He had initially fled the scene, but soon returned and was recognised by witnesses.

Our initial investigation discovered that Paul had simply pulled over to assist the driver of the car in front after Rogers had purposefully driven into her. He had followed the woman he knew from her home in Stirchley, where they had earlier argued and he had stated that he wanted her dead.

We reopened our investigation after Paul died. We needed to know if his death was the result of Samuel Rogers’ injuries.

We’ve spent the last six years re-examining all of the evidence with the help of specialist doctors and legal experts.

A consultant dermatologist, a consultant respiratory physician, and a consultant anaesthetist all concluded independently that the conditions Paul died of were directly related to his injuries, implying that he would not have died if Rogers had not hit him.

A jury found Samuel Rogers guilty of murder today, June 17th, at Birmingham Crown Court. On July 7, he will be sentenced.