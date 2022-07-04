A man knocked on the 92-year-old man’s door in Fergusson Road between 2 and 5 p.m.

He pushed the man to the ground before stealing his wallet.

The suspect fled with a black leather wallet containing a low two-figure sum of money, a bank card, and a bus pass.

He was described as white, about 5 feet tall, of medium build, with long dark hair and a local accent.

He was dressed in dark slacks, a jacket, and a brown hat.

“This despicable individual preyed on a vulnerable elderly man outside his own home,” said Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie of Livingston CID.

Fortunately, he was not seriously injured during the incident, but he was shaken.

“It is critical that we find the man responsible, and I am asking anyone who was in the area and saw a man matching the above description, or anything suspicious, to please contact us.”

“I would also urge any motorists passing through with dashcams to check their footage in case they captured the suspect.” “I would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find the individual responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland at 101 and reference incident 3628 from Saturday, July 2, 2022.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.”