At 11.51 p.m., the 29-year-old man was driving a yellow Mercedes A Class when it collided with a blue Mercedes Vito.

Although paramedics were called, the man from Crawley died at the scene.

Three other men in the A Class were seriously injured and are being treated in the hospital.

A 47-year-old March man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving. He is still in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved is asked to go to www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 600 of June 11.