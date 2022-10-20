Authorities are working to restore power to the remote island, which has been cut off from the mainland. The outage has rendered all phones, internet, and computers inoperable. Police are patrolling the area to reassure residents.

Shetland Police stated in a statement: “Engineers are working to restore Shetland’s connection to the main line after a complete outage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Phones, the internet, and computers are all inoperable.

“Officers will continue to patrol the area, and we will provide you with an update as soon as we have more information.”

Engineers are working to restore Shetland’s connection to the main line after a complete outage.

Phones, the internet, and computers are all inoperable.

Officers will continue to patrol the area, and we will provide an update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/0wFYrHnmiE

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Ch Insp Jane Mackenzie of the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, there will be a more visible police presence on the island.

She stated: “We’re still working to determine the full scope of the problem; we know some telephone lines are operational, 999 lines are operational, and some mobile networks are operational.

“As a result, anyone calling 999 from a mobile phone should be able to do so. If you have an emergency, we recommend that you call 999 from a landline or mobile phone first.

“If that doesn’t work, you should flag down an emergency vehicle that isn’t using its blue light or go to a police station, hospital, fire station, or ambulance station to report the emergency.”

According to a BT Group spokesperson: “Some phone, broadband, and mobile services are unavailable due to a break in a third-party subsea cable connecting Shetland to the Scottish mainland.

“Engineers are working to redirect services via alternate routes as soon as possible, and we’ll keep you updated.