Since Ofcom’s decision to open up more airwaves for mobile data, the Ofcom licences for some Freeview channels have expired. This means that affected channels will change the way they broadcast in the future.

To update your channels and keep your TV Guide up to date, you will need to retune your TV.

What will be different on June 29th?

On June 29, 2022, the following channels will change the way they broadcast. To continue watching these channels, you will need to retune your television.

Changes to the Channel Name

Current Title New Title Channel No. 4 E4 Extra 31 Music

Changes in Broadcast

Change Channel Name and Channel Number Together TV expanded coverage 83

Increased coverage on That’s TV (UK) 91

Red Quest +1 expanded coverage 71

BBC FOUR HD (High Definition) expanded coverage 106

CBeebies HD (High Definition) 205 increased coverage

The BBC is making additional changes that will affect BBC Four HD and CBeebies HD.

Programming on the new channel numbers will be unavailable until the changes are completed, at which point both channels will reopen. In the meantime, you can watch BBC Four on Channel 9, or 24 in Scotland. CBeebies is available on Channel 202.

Channel closures or removal from Freeview

Craft Extra 95 is the channel name and channel number.

What will be different on June 30th?

On June 30, 2022, the following channels will change the way they broadcast. To continue watching these channels, you will need to retune your television.

Changes to the Channel Name

Current Title New Title Changes to the Horror Legend 41 Broadcast on Channel 41

Change Channel Number Change Channel Name The new channel number is now in the 80’s. Coverage has been reduced and is now only available in Manchester. 77 77

Music is rebranding to Classic Hits and expanding coverage. 92 91

CBS Drama rebranding to Reality Xtra and coverage reduction 68 68

Changes in Channel Number

Name of the Channel Current Channel New Channel

That is TV (UK) 91 65 channels that have closed or are no longer available on Freeview.

Name of Channel Channel Number

Freesports 65

CBS More4+1 86 PBS America+1 Justice 69 More4+1 Forces TV 87 Forces TV 96

HD 107 of BBC News

QVC HD 111, QVC Beauty HD 112, and Quest HD 114 are all available on QVC.

Although some channels will be removed from Freeview, you will still be able to watch them. Some +1 and HD channels will be removed, but the original channels will remain.