To commemorate the life of Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty’s image was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover.

The image, which depicts Queen Elizabeth II in her younger years in black and white, was shared on social media by Eurotunnel le Shuttle.

It was launched from Samphire Hoe on the Kent coast across the water.

“In memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said a Eurotunnel spokesperson.

“May you rest in peace after all your hard work and dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Men, women, and families from all over the country have paid their respects to Her Majesty after travelling – sometimes for days – to mark her journey to her final resting place.

Many Royal fans spent the night camping out on The Mall in order to get a good view of the funeral procession.

After more than ten days of national mourning, they joined the rest of the country in bidding farewell to The Queen.

Following a funeral service attended by nearly 2,000 people, Her Majesty’s coffin was driven through London and on to Windsor in a specially designed hearse, where she was laid to rest alongside husband Prince Philip and other members of her family.