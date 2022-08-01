Sussex Police has now determined that “the officer’s actions were reasonable and proportionate to the risk posed at the time, and no misconduct proceedings will be brought.”

According to a spokesperson for Sussex Police, officers were called because the man was “being abusive to other passengers and refusing to leave.”

According to police, the man was arrested and charged with assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening or abusive behaviour on Monday, July 18.

He was released on conditional court bail and will return to court on August 15, they said.

According to the spokesperson: “While officers were attempting to detain and handcuff a man on the bus on July 16, video of a small portion of the incident was shared on social media.

“The force Professional Standards Department reviewed the video, as well as CCTV footage from the bus of the entire incident, the officers’ body-worn video footage of their interactions with the man, witness statements, a mandatory use of force form submitted by the officer, and other information leading to the arrest.

“We strive to learn from every interaction and have shared this incident with our Independent Advisory Group (who are local community members who are independent of the police department) in order to better understand public perception of use of force techniques.”

East Sussex Division Superintendent Till Sanderson stated: “We understand the public’s concern about the social media video, but such videos rarely provide a complete and accurate picture of the event, or series of events, that led to the arrest.

“Police officers are highly trained in the use of force techniques, and they are aware that any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and that their actions will be scrutinised and held accountable where appropriate.”