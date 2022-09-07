Noga Sella, 37, and Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, were killed when a black Alfa Romeo struck them in Leopold Street at around 9.35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Mrs. Sella’s husband, Omer, was also seriously injured. The collision also injured two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Sella was five weeks pregnant when she died, according to her family. They would like to thank everyone who assisted at the time and those who have come forward since, and they would like to encourage anyone who has not yet spoken to police to do so, even if they believe their information is insignificant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are especially interested in locating a motorcyclist who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have important information.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a black helmet, is thought to have turned into Leopold Street from Harbour Parade at the time of the collision before continuing on to Queen Street. The motorcycle is described as a cruiser with a full-length chrome exhaust.

Officers are also asking anyone who was in the area around 8.30 p.m. and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Any other witnesses or local businesses with CCTV evidence are encouraged to contact the appeal line at 01622 798538 and quote reference DS/DGC/090/22.