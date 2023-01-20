On the Isle of Sheppey, a suspected county-line drug dealer from Swanley was apprehended

Officers in plain clothes were on patrol in Sheerness on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, when they noticed a man sitting in a car they suspected was involved in the supply of class A drugs.

The vehicle was stopped outside an address in Queenborough, and a man who got out of the passenger seat was arrested.

They also seized a dismantled mobile phone and £495 in cash from the car. A bag of cocaine, some cannabis, and a phone SIM card were also recovered at the police station.

Freddie Stevens, of Brook Road, Swanley, was later charged by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team with being involved in the supply of cocaine, being involved in the supply of heroin, possessing cocaine, possessing cannabis, and possessing criminal property (namely the seized cash).

Mr Stevens, 23, was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on February 16 after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court.