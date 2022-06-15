Jonathan Eldridge dialled 999 from his home on West Street in Ryde around 10.20 p.m. on Friday, December 24, 2021.

The 42-year-old told call takers that he had hit his wife in the head with a meat cleaver after returning home through the back door after a night of drinking.

Officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the victim unresponsive on the sofa, having suffered significant blood loss.

During his trial at Winchester Crown Court, a jury was told that Eldridge kept asking himself, “Why did I do this?” after his arrest.

He was later charged with causing great bodily harm with intent.

On 3 March this year, he appeared at Isle of Wight Crown Court and entered a plea to causing grievous bodily harm without intent, but this was rejected, and the case was sent to trial in Winchester on Monday 13 June.

Eldridge was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent by the jury today (Wednesday, June 15), and he was remanded in custody to be sentenced at the same court on September 1.