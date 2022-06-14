This follows an incident on the evening of Friday, June 10 at an address on St Johns Road.

Following an investigation, the following two people were arrested and charged with crimes:

Joshua Parker, 29, of Culver Parade in Sandown, has been charged with threatening to kill and racially aggravated common assault.

Luke Thorpe, 31, of Arnold Road in Cowes, has been charged with threatening to kill.

Both were remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 13 June).

They were remanded further to appear in Isle of Wight Crown Court on July 26.