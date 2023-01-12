On the tenth anniversary of Robert Duff’s disappearance from Kilburn, police are still looking for anyone with information that could help the investigation

Robert, 37, has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2013, when he failed to attend a family celebration for his daughter’s 18th birthday.

This was completely out of character for Robert, and his family called the police; officers arrived at his flat and forced entry, but he was nowhere to be found. He was formally reported missing after failing to return the following day.

When he was first reported missing, officers investigating consulted with specialist partners and homicide officers, and they launched a number of appeals to find Robert. There was no evidence to locate or establish what had happened to Robert.

In 2018, officers launched a murder investigation after receiving information from a previous appeal. According to the information received, Robert’s body could be hidden in the water.

Divers conducted a search of a pond area in Highgate as a result of this information.

Despite extensive underwater searches, no trace of Robert was discovered.

“Robert’s family desperately wants answers,” said Detective Inspector Tom Williams of the Specialist Crime Command. “We remain committed to finding him.”

While current lines of investigation have been exhausted, the case remains unsolved, which means that any new information received will be acted on and thoroughly investigated.

The search for the No. 1 pond in Highgate lasted several weeks but yielded no results.

“Not knowing what has happened to a loved one is a torment that no family should endure; I believe that someone has information about Robert’s whereabouts and why he disappeared so suddenly and it is my sincere hope that someone, who may not have felt able to come forward in 2013, may now be in a position to share with us what they know.

“If you have any information, please contact us and help us bring Robert’s family the closure they so desperately need.”

On Monday, May 14, 2018, two men, aged 70 and 51, were arrested in Archway, London, N19, on suspicion of murder.

They were taken to a police station in north London for questioning before being released with no further action.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact the incident room at 0208 358 0200 or dial 101. If you do not want to speak with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or visit their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.