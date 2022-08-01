David was last seen at his home address in the village around 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16th.

David is 5’10” tall, of medium build, and has grey hair. It is unknown what clothes he is currently wearing.

He has ties to Dorset, specifically Poole and Lyme Regis. Our petitions are also being circulated there.

“David has been missing for a significant amount of time now, and we, like his family and friends, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare,” said Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn of the West Sussex Missing Persons Team.

Enquiries are ongoing, and we hope that a day of action in his neighbourhood will shed some new light on his whereabouts, leading to his safe return.”

Police would like to ask residents to look for David in any sheds, outbuildings, or garages and to report anything suspicious immediately. Officers will also conduct house-to-house inquiries in order to find him.”

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 and reference serial number 537 of 17/07.