The first floor of the building, which is terraced was well alight when crews arrived.

To help put out the fire, the officer in charge immediately requested the assistance of an Aerial Ladder Platform, which allows firefighters to spray water from a height.

Essex Police officers were also called to the scene to assist with a safety cordon to allow safe firefighting.

By 10.30 p.m., firefighters had put out the fire.

By 11.17 p.m., the fire had been extinguished. Unfortunately, the extent of the damage has rendered the occupants homeless.

An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was started by accident when a charger overheated and caught fire in the bedroom.

Watch Manager John-Paul Charters stated: “Firefighters here worked extremely hard to keep the fire as contained as possible. When we arrived, the fire was rapidly spreading and could have easily spread to neighbouring properties. Unfortunately, the house where the fire began has been destroyed.

“We believe this incident was caused by a charger overheating, which happens more frequently than you might think. Please do not leave chargers on for extended periods of time or unattended – the risk is not worth it.