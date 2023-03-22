On Wednesday Afternoon, A Teen Was Stabbed In Maitland Park And Is In Critical Condition In Hospital.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

by uknip247
At around 2 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was stabbed near Maitland Park Road. A cordon is still in place.

Witness Daniel Prescot, who was in the area painting for a friend, stated that he was outside when he heard a commotion behind Rowan House. He saw four boys between the ages of 13 and 16 involved.

“We’re in shock,” Mr Prescot told the New Journal. We haven’t done anything since, other than stand here in shock.

“I saw a boy running around that estate [Rowan House] and falling on the floor.” He clearly had blood on his back. It didn’t look promising. It passed right through him. I’d seen enough injuries to know it wasn’t going to end well.

“By then, a lot of builders had gathered over there, so I believe they just hopped on their bikes and rode away.” They rode away on push bikes, each holding a large knife that resembled a miniature samurai sword. It was a disaster. They appeared to be young, as if they should be in school.”

Several crime scenes have been set up, and two weapons have been recovered.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, according to the police.

Anyone with information should contact police at 101 and reference CAD 3960/22Mar.

