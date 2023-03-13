One is missing and feared dead three others in hospital after gas explosion at a house in Swansea,

Following the blast, which occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday, a major incident was declared.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Morriston at the intersection of Field Close and Clydach Road.

Wales & West Utilities describes the structural damage as “severe” for one property that has been completely flattened.

A witness on the scene reported seeing a boy being pulled from the rubble.

According to Council Leader Rob Stewart, 100 people have been displaced.

“One home has been completely destroyed, and another has been severely damaged,” he said.

“Within the cordon, at least 20-30 properties are affected.”

Residents on the street reported hearing a loud bang that sounded like a car crash.

“The roof was all on the floor,” said fellow resident Marjorie Lewis, “and there was a boy in the rubble.”

She stated that the boy was rescued from the wreckage, adding: “I called the cops as soon as it happened, and they arrived in two or three minutes. It was terrifying, and it shook the entire neighbourhood.”

According to Ms Lewis, the blast damaged four or five houses.

Ceri Evans, a Swansea councillor, said he lived less than a mile away and was working from home at the time of the explosion.

“The entire house shook. It was very noticeable that all of the windows shook. I ran out into the street when I heard it “He stated.

South Wales Police have asked people to avoid the area, and nearby roads have been closed.

“Emergency services are on the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so that we can deal with this incident,” said a police spokesperson.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, according to Wales & West Utilities.

Wales & West Utilities said it was collaborating with emergency services to make the area safe.

“We do not yet know what caused the explosion, and our engineers will continue to assist emergency services in their work,” the spokesperson added.

The incident was also attended by the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“Crews from Morriston, Swansea West, Neath, Gorseinon, and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Morriston after several reports of a petrol explosion,” according to the fire service.

Morriston Town AFC football club said it was “devastated” to hear the news and urged locals to contact the club and come in to warm up.