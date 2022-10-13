West Midlands Ambulance Service was called by the police at 1.03am (Thursday) reporting a collision involving a car and a wall at the junction of Powke Lane and Cox’s Lane, Rowley Regis. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car with two paramedics on board, HART paramedics, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When the first ambulance resources arrived on scene within three minutes of the 999 call being made, they found a car which had collided with a wall. Three occupants were out of the vehicle and two were still inside.

“The driver, a man, was in a critical condition and receiving CPR by police colleagues. The team of ambulance staff quickly commenced advanced life support on the man. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.

“One passenger, a man, sustained serious injuries and was given advanced trauma care by the team to stabilise his condition. He was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further specialist trauma care.

“The three occupants who were out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived were each assessed. One man sustained potentially serious injuries and received trauma care on scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. Two other men were given treatment on scene for less serious injuries before being conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further checks.”