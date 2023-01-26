Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Whitehorse Lane in South Norwood this morning (January 26).

One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze

Half of the ground floor and most of the first floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire.

Three people left the house before firefighters arrived and were assessed by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene. One man has been taken to hospital.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 12 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 7.54am and the fire was under control by 9.06am Firefighters from West Norwood, Woodside and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.