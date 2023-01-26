Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, January 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze
Home BREAKING One man hospitalised after South Norwood Blaze

One man hospitalised after South Norwood Blaze

by uknip247

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Whitehorse Lane in South Norwood this morning (January 26).

One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze
One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze

Half of the ground floor and most of the first floor of a terraced house was damaged by fire.

Three people left the house before firefighters arrived and were assessed by London Ambulance Service crews at the scene. One man has been taken to hospital.

One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze
One Man Hospitalised After South Norwood Blaze

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 12 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 7.54am and the fire was under control by 9.06am Firefighters from West Norwood, Woodside and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The suspects fled with the victim’s phone, leaving him in critical condition...

Since Leah was discovered in an address at Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton...

A 16-year-old girl held a ‘gun’ to the head of a Police...

Please report any sightings of Chardonnay, 15, and London, 13, they have...

A drug dealer who ran a county line from Folkestone has been...

A man was sentenced to life in prison today (Wednesday, January 25)...

Driver who killed Kent university graduate during police chase in the A13...

A man has been convicted of manslaughter after fatally stabbing his father...

STV Player is taking viewers down memory lane by streaming original episodes...

A painter and decorator who slashed a coworker in the face with...

Two men who violently stole a £100,000 watch from a group of...

A double killer who pretended to be a child so he could...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More