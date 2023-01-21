Saturday, January 21, 2023
Last night (January 20), a man was discovered with knife wounds in East London, while another was attacked with broken glass. At 10.43 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a stabbing on Oban Street in Poplar.

One man in his 30s was discovered with a hand injury that was thought to be caused by broken glass. Police arrested him on the spot.

A second man in his 30s was discovered with stab wounds on Abbott Road. The residential streets are about a seven-minute walk apart, though it is unclear why the men were discovered in separate locations.

The conditions of the two men are not considered life-threatening. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Met Police have confirmed that one arrest hs been made
“Police were called to Oban Street E14 at 10.43pm on January 20 to reports of a stabbing,” the Met Police said in a statement. A man in his 30s was discovered with a hand injury caused by broken glass. He was apprehended.

“A second man in his 30s was discovered with stab wounds on Abbott Road.” Neither man’s health is in jeopardy. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.”

