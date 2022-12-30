One of James Bulger’s Killers could be released from prison within weeks

Jon Venables and Robert Thompson were both convicted for the kidnapping and murder of two-year-old James in 1993, when they were both only ten years old.

Venables, now 40, has reoffended twice since being released in 2001 under a new name. He was returned to prison in 2010 and 2017 after being caught with images of child sex abuse on his computer.

Sources say he now has a “strong chance” of being released because he made “positive” progress while in prison. Before deciding whether to grant the killer an oral hearing, the Parole Board will review a detailed file on him that includes contributions from Venables, prison officers, and psychiatrists.

Due to his high profile, it is expected that he will be offered an oral hearing, which he will be able to attend himself. Any release in early 2023 would come despite pleas from members of James Bulger’s family to keep Venables imprisoned.

His father, Ralph, urged Justice Secretary Dominic Raab last night to keep his promise to “crackdown” on the country’s most violent offenders, adding, “Venables should be at the top of that list and never see daylight again.”

Denise Fergus, the father, and mother, have made a number of passionate statements this year. Back in October, she pleaded with then-Prime Minister Liz Truss not to release him, claiming he was still a danger to society. Venables had hoped to be released in time for Christmas, but the turmoil in Westminster caused it to be delayed by at least three months.