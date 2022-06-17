Police were called around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 12th, after receiving reports of a collision on the M5 southbound between junction 27 for Tiverton and junction 28 for Cullompton.

One of the drivers was airlifted to the hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Richard Ede, 55, of the Plymouth area, has been identified; his next of kin have been notified.

The road was closed for several hours, and we appreciate the public’s patience and support during this time.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 101@dc.police.uk and reference log number 402 12 June.