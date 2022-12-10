One person has died after an explosion as Jersey Police cordoned off a large portion of the island’s capital, St Helier

About a dozen people are missing and there are two “walking wounded” being treated at the hospital.

Chief of Police Robin Smith said he expected the search and rescue effort to take “a number of days”.

“We are currently dealing with an incident on Pier Road, St Helier,” officers said in a statement issued at 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Pier Road, St Helier.” As a result, Pier Road, the Pier Road car park, and South Hill are currently closed. We advise the general public to avoid the area at this time.”

The explosion was heard across the island, and a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the Mount Bingham area.

Debris has also been strewn across Commercial Buildings and in the direction of St Helier Harbour.

The explosion shattered windows at nearby properties, according to witnesses.

Some residents are said to have been evacuated to the Town Hall.Jersey Police have cordoned off a large portion of the island’s capital, St Helier, following an explosion at a property nearby shortly before 04.00.

“We are currently dealing with an incident on Pier Road, St Helier,” officers said in a statement issued at 4.30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10: “We are currently dealing with an incident on Pier Road, St Helier.” As a result, Pier Road, the Pier Road car park, and South Hill are currently closed. We advise the general public to avoid the area at this time.”

The explosion was heard across the island, and a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing from the Mount Bingham area.

Debris has also been strewn across Commercial Buildings and in the direction of St Helier Harbour.

The explosion shattered windows at nearby properties, according to witnesses.

Some residents are said to have been evacuated to the Town Hall.