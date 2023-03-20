Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets

One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets

by uknip247
One Person Has Died And Another Has Been Injured In A Collision In Tower Hamlets

At around 2.20am on Monday, 20 March, a motorcycle with two riders collided with railings on Commercial Road, E3.

The motorcycle was being pursued by police officers at the time of the collision, having failed to stop.

Despite the efforts of officers and ambulance colleagues, a 30-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers await confirmation that family members have been informed.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. They have advised that they will be conducting an independent investigation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Delays on the M25 and QE2 crossing this morning

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Allhallows, Rochester have made an arrest

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More