One person has died and another has been injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets

At around 2.20am on Monday, 20 March, a motorcycle with two riders collided with railings on Commercial Road, E3.

The motorcycle was being pursued by police officers at the time of the collision, having failed to stop.

Despite the efforts of officers and ambulance colleagues, a 30-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers await confirmation that family members have been informed.

A 29-year-old man was also taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. They have advised that they will be conducting an independent investigation.