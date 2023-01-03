One person has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision

Paramedics were called to the incident involving two cars on Ashbourne Road, Winkhill at 06.39pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered three patients from the two cars.

“The driver of the first car was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The two occupants of the second car, a woman and a teenage girl, were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”