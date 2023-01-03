Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

One Person Has Died And Two People Have Been Taken To Hospital Following A Road Traffic Collision
Home BREAKING One person has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision

One person has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision

by @uknip247

Paramedics were called to the incident involving two cars on  Ashbourne Road, Winkhill at 06.39pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Tatenhill to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered three patients from the two cars.

“The driver of the first car was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. He was assessed by ambulance staff and was in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The two occupants of the second car, a woman and a teenage girl, were assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“They received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further assessment.”

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been sentenced for drug offences in Oxford

Police are appealing for information following a number of reports of a...

A man has been charged with the murder of a Brazilian woman...

Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided...

A man has been charged in connection with an incident at a...

A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women after...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a...

Man dies during single vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"