One person taken to hospital after Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to a flat in La Belle Alliance Square, Ramsgate

Saturday, March 18, 2023

Three fire engines were sent to the property, where crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a small fire on the hob using a hose reel jet. They also used a high pressed fan to clear the home of smoke. 

The residents had been alerted to the fire by a sounding smoke alarm and had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived. 

One person was given oxygen as a precaution after inhaling smoke, and no other injuries were reported. 

Following the incident, crews are reminding people not to get distracted while cooking, or to leave it unattended, and to avoid cooking if you’ve been drinking alcohol.

It’s also much safer not to use chip pans or deep fat fryers, especially older versions without a thermostat. 

Remember to have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and to test it weekly. 
 

