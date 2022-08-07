Images from the scene show the vehicle suspended over the Spirit of Kent’s ramp.

Staff can then be seen attempting to resolve the issue.

“As many people are heading off on holiday, to those considering using P&O Ferries after the way they treated their hard work,” said Darren Proctor, Secretary of the RMT Union.

“(This is YET ANOTHER illustration of diluted safety.)

“You cannot replace experience, knowledge, or familiarisation when you fire your employees and replace them with exploited agency workers from all over the world.

“That bus could be carrying you and your family.

“This could be your vehicle.

“They are charging less because they are cutting corners, exploiting seafarers, and jeopardising the safety of the travelling public while undercutting other operators.”

A P&O Ferries spokesperson said : “Yesterday, a minor incident occurred in Calais when a bus was damaged while boarding one of our ships.

“With the exception of one individual grazing their leg, all passengers on the bus continued their journeys, and the ship resumed normal service after a brief delay.”