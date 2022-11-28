One stabbed to death in broad daylight attack Second fighting for their lives in Westminster bloodbath

Monday, November 28, 2022
This afternoon, a person was fatally stabbed to death in a broad daylight attack (Monday, November 28) in the City of Westminster.

Emergency services rushed to Marylebone’s Lilestone Street and found two people with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of Paramedics’ from the London Ambulance services, a person passed away at the scene.

A crime scene and a murder investigation has been launched by the  Met Police who are in the process of notifying their next of kin.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.23pm today (28 November) to reports of a stabbing on Lilestone Street, City of Westminster.

“We treated two patients at the scene and took one person to a major trauma centre. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene.”

 

The Met Police have been approached for a statement

 

