Online Gambling in the UK: The Future

Gambling is a popular pastime for millions of people around the world, so it makes sense that it’s popular in the UK as well. In fact, the first gambling rules in the UK were established as early as 1190 by King Richard I of England. This goes to show that Brits are no strangers to casinos.

This habit has followed them into the digital age, where they try to find the best new online casinos to entertain themselves. The world of online gambling compares to and perhaps even outdoes its traditional brick-and-mortar predecessor. The number of new games and slot designs appearing on the roster nearly every week keeps the content fresh and customers coming back.

The industry itself is worth £14.4 billion per year, perhaps for these exact reasons. This is also why the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) was established in 2005, providing rules, regulations, and licenses to casinos operating in the UK since then.

It’s hard to tell what the future of online gambling in the UK will look like in a few years. However, we’ve outlined some important details below. After reading through them, you should have a better idea of what to expect in the coming period when it comes to online gambling in the UK!

Rules and regulations

The UKGC has introduced a great number of rules and regulations meant to protect gamblers in the United Kingdom since 2005. However, this number has increased in recent years in order to protect both the online casinos operating in the country and their users.

For example, in 2019, the UKGC implemented a rule of stricter age verification. This means that casinos must verify the user’s age before the user can even make deposits.

In 2020, they banned gambling on credit cards. This means consumers in Great Britain can no longer use credit cards either online or offline. Online casinos operating in the UK have had to find other methods to allow players to make deposits.

All these regulations, although strict, have helped create a safer and healthier climate in online gambling. As a result, we expect online gambling in the UK to prosper and create a better environment for its players.

Why online gambling will become even bigger in the UK

There are a variety of reasons that will make gambling even more popular in the UK than it already is. One of them is the introduction of safer rules and regulations, such as the ones we’ve listed above. The UK Gambling Commission took on this responsibility. As a result, the better environment they are creating will help attract more new players.

Next, there’s the question of variety, which we’ve mentioned at the start. Casinos regularly update their rosters with new games. Players who have a tendency to switch between games can never get bored as they go through all the fun different choices. Similarly, players who don’t know what they want from a casino game have a great choice of games to test.

There’s also more variety in casinos. The fact that there is a constant influx of new casinos operating in the UK is a great sign for the future of online gambling. This means the market may become even more profitable soon. It also means that players have a better choice of casinos. This way, they’re more likely to find one that best suits their needs.

Finally, online casinos are much more convenient than traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. Traditional casinos require patrons to spend time during their commute and can’t go anywhere else to play games. On the other hand, online casinos are more portable. Playing during some downtime or while on a break from work makes online casinos a better choice.