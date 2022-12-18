Sunday, December 18, 2022
Sunday, December 18, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Only Days After Four Boys Tragically Died After Falling Through Some Ice, The London Fire Brigade Tweeted A Warning Not To Walk On Frozen Lakes
Home BREAKING Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice, the London Fire Brigade tweeted a warning not to walk on frozen lakes

Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice, the London Fire Brigade tweeted a warning not to walk on frozen lakes

by @uknip247

Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, were killed, as were their cousins Thomas Stewart, 11, and Jack Johnson, ten.

They were rescued from the water at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull on Sunday.

Emergency services agencies across the country have warned their social media followers about the dangers of walking on ice.

However, some people are still not getting the message.

A concerned social media user tweeted a photo of families, including young children, walking on a frozen pond on Wimbledon Common on December 17th at 11:52 a.m.

‘Horrified to see a huge number of people on the frozen pond on Wimbledon Common, including very young children,’ read the caption.

The tweet was retweeted by the London Fire Brigade, who made the following request:

‘Unfortunately, there are more examples of people walking on frozen ponds in #London.

‘Please do not do this in the strongest possible terms!’ ‘Please assist us in spreading this message.’

In response to the image-containing tweet, one Twitter user tweeted:

‘Oh no!!!! Don’t they read/watch/hear the news to know that four children have already died in this manner this week? Are their memories too short to recall what happened a few days later? Or do they simply have large life insurance policies on their family members and are urging them on?’

‘Today in Richmond Park, parents were photographing their children on a thawing frozen pond with holes in it.

‘I couldn’t stand it any longer, so I yelled at him to get off. ‘The pond isn’t deep,’ said the mother. I responded that the ambulance would be unable to reach them.’

RELATED ARTICLES

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle...

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for...

A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the...

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in...

A man was arrested after cops spotted a suspected arson attack while...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death...

Detectives hunting for the “barbaric” killers of Mark Hall have appealed to...

Following a week of challenging conditions our waste and recycling crews are...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Ballroom for an all-star Christmas special,...

Children facing Christmas in hospital are set for a surprise after boxes...

A woman in her 50s has been stabbed, she was taken to...

Leisure complex shut after officers called to reports of man’s sudden death

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"