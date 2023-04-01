Open College Network West Midlands surrenders Ofqual recognition

Open College Network West Midlands has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Open College Network West Midlands informed Ofqual in August 2022 of its intention to surrender recognition. Open College Network West Midlands has been acquired by AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group and its regulated provision transferred to AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group as part of the surrender process. Open College Network West Midlands has no outstanding students for its regulated provision.

The surrender took effect as of 31 March 2023. From this date, no qualifications offered by Open College Network West Midlands are regulated by Ofqual.

Open College Network West Midlands previously had 486 regulated qualifications and issued 9,466 certificates in the last academic year. Open College Network West Midlands has provided assurance to us that there has been no adverse effect on any students as a result of this surrender, and there would be continuation in provision for students.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding while ensuring students are protected.

