The Wonders of the World I Can’t See is a four-part series that takes Chris around the world to explore some of the world’s most iconic, unforgettable world landmarks, but in a new and unique way that reveals things that the average traveller might overlook.

Chris, the reluctant traveller, will be joined by a different special celebrity guest as his travelling companion in each episode. In addition to providing a humorous ‘audio description’ of their surroundings for Chris, the celebrity companions will do their best to demonstrate to Chris that there is much more to visiting these places than just what it looks like by engaging their other senses. Will they be able to persuade him that it was worthwhile to get off his couch after all?

“I hate flying, can’t function in the heat, and can’t eat anything weird,” Chris McCausland said. To be honest, all I wanted to do was Gogglebox. But thanks to Channel 4 and Open Mike for believing in me more than I believe in myself.”

“I’m excited to build on Chris’s scene-stealing appearances on The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown with this new adventure,” says Phil Harris, Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Live Events. We’re thrilled to be the home of his first entertainment series, and we look forward to seeing him grow his presence on Channel 4.”

“Open Mike Productions are delighted to be given the opportunity to work with the brilliant Chris McCausland on this extraordinary and quintessentially Channel 4 travelogue series,” said Andrew Beint of Open Mike Productions.