Operation Brock on the M20 will be deactivated at the weekend but restricted speed limit to stay

National Highways and the Kent Resilience Forum confirmed the removal

During the Christmas season, the contraflow system was in place on a 13-mile stretch of the M20 between Junctions 8 (for Maidstone) and 9 (for Ashford).

Operation Brock was brought due to the risk of cross-Channel travel disruption during that time, as a precautionary measure.

The contraflow will be removed overnight beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday.

The coastbound side of the motorway between Junctions 7 and 9, as well as the London-bound side between Junctions 9 and 8, were reopened to two lanes by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The moveable barrier will be temporarily relocated to the coastbound hard shoulder during this closure.

The London-bound M20 will also be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday while the barrier is relocated to lane 1 on the London-bound M20.

It will remain in place while work is being done on the verge between Junctions 8 and 9, with the barrier being used to protect the workers.

Between Junctions 8 and 9, the coastbound and Londonbound M20 carriageway will retain a 50mph speed limit.

“Operation Brock is a critical contingency measure that helps to keep Kent moving in times of cross-Channel disruption,” said Christine Allen, interim regional director for National Highways.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience while the contraflow system was in place.

“National Highways will remove the contraflow this weekend, but the barrier will remain out on the London Bound M20 until the spring for the safety of our workforce.

“This is while we continue to enable the barrier storage when it is not in use.”

To assist road users, the following diversion routes will be implemented on the A20.

Coastbound traffic will take the detour routes, exiting at Junction 7 and taking the A249 northbound to the M2 Junction 5, then continuing on the M2 and A2 to Dover.

To reach the Eurotunnel, take the A20 westbound until it connects with the M20 at Junction 13 in Folkestone. The M20 will then be exited at Junction 11 near Hythe for the Eurotunnel.

Traffic heading to London will take a fully signed diversion route along the A20. Over-height vehicles should take the A2, M2, and A249 highways.