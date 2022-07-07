Residents, businesses, drivers, and hauliers are being thanked by Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) leaders for their patience as Operation Brock returns to the M20 ahead of the summer vacation.

Simon Jones, the KRF’s Strategic Planning Lead, is also urging people to plan their cross-Channel journeys, including booking ahead of time, in order to keep Kent moving and open for business this summer.

With Dover ferries and Eurotunnel expected to be busy in July and August, the contraflow at the heart of the Brock traffic management scheme will be reinstated overnight on Sunday, July 10.

The modified road layout between Junctions 8 and 9 reduces the impact of disruption by directing lorries bound for mainland Europe onto the motorway’s coastbound carriageway, where they can be queued if necessary, while all other traffic can continue in both directions.

Because of the installation of Brock, lorries travelling to the Continent are now legally required to use the designated HGV routes to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel.

National Highways’ efforts to permanently relocate the barrier that creates the contraflow to the central reservation will be halted until Brock is lifted once the threat of major disruption has passed.

“Port of Dover and Eurotunnel are both reporting high booking numbers through July and August, with an increase in tourist traffic from Friday 15th July, and Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th July set to be particularly busy, as tens of thousands of families head to Europe during the school holiday season,” said KRF Strategic Planning Lead Simon Jones.

“We know Kent’s roads will be heavily used when combined with routine freight and local traffic, as well as tourists travelling to our own great beaches and visitor attractions.”

“KRF partners have agreed to implement Brock to ensure that we can quickly step up managing EU-bound freight to protect local communities, keep Kent and goods moving as smoothly as possible, and give people the opportunity to reach their destination quickly and safely over this period.”

“Along with our Kent Resilience Forum partners, we believe Operation Brock is the best way to allow local communities and businesses to go about their daily business with minimal disruption,” said Nicola Bell, Regional Director for Highways England.

“We’ve seen how the moveable barrier on the M20 works well in the past, allowing a steady flow of freight into Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover while ensuring motorists can get where they need to, regardless of the circumstances.”

“We are committed to constantly reviewing the barrier’s deployment and removing it as soon as possible.” Meanwhile, I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and urge hauliers to obey the signs on the M20 and take the official route.”