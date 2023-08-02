Weather where you are

Operation Midland: New Investigation Initiated into Perverting the Course of Justice

Operation Midland: New Investigation Initiated into Perverting the Course of Justice
In the aftermath of the deeply flawed Operation Midland, which sought to investigate historic child sexual abuse and murder allegations made by Carl Beech against high-profile British citizens, new developments have emerged. Sir Richard Henriques, who conducted a review into the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the operation in 2016, recommended that potential offences of attempting to pervert the course of justice should be considered in the cases of two individuals, referred to as witnesses A and B. He further suggested that another police force should carry out any related investigations.

Earlier this year, a third-party referral containing new information prompted the Metropolitan Police to engage West Midlands Police to examine all relevant material concerning witnesses A and B. The assessment has now been completed, and West Midlands Police concluded that there are reasonable grounds to suspect witnesses A and B may have committed an offence of perverting the course of justice. It was deemed in the public interest to open an investigation into whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution.

Due to the Metropolitan Police’s previous involvement in Operation Midland, they acknowledge that they would not be the most appropriate force to conduct this investigation. Consequently, officers are in the process of collaborating with an external force to establish the terms of reference so that the matter can be taken forward independently.

Operation Midland, conducted between November 2014 and March 2016, resulted in extensive damage to the lives and reputations of individuals falsely accused of historic child sexual abuse and murder. The 18-month investigation failed to find supporting evidence for the allegations made by Carl Beech, and an inquiry into the police’s handling of the operation revealed several errors and shortcomings in their work. The repercussions of the investigation led to public apologies from the Metropolitan Police to the wrongly accused and financial compensation for the harm caused.

The disastrous outcome of Operation Midland significantly damaged the Metropolitan Police’s reputation, raising concerns that genuine victims of abuse might be deterred from coming forward. Carl Beech, the perpetrator of the false allegations, was later arrested, charged, and found guilty of perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison in July 2019.

The initiation of a new investigation into the alleged offences of witnesses A and B marks another chapter in the complex and troubled history of Operation Midland. As authorities seek to rectify the damage caused and ensure accountability, the importance of fair and thorough police investigations remains paramount in upholding justice and protecting innocent individuals from false accusations.

