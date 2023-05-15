Operation Sceptre Launches to Tackle Knife Crime in Wiltshire

Today marks the start of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative aimed at combating knife crime through a concentrated period of action. Over the next two weeks, Wiltshire Police will coordinate activities targeting knife crime from its root causes to enforcement.

The comprehensive approach of Operation Sceptre involves engaging with local communities, dispelling myths around knives among young people, and conducting test purchases with retailers. The campaign aims to showcase the diverse and impactful ways in which Wiltshire Police is working to reduce knife crime and address violence.

During this iteration of Operation Sceptre, lasting two weeks across Wiltshire, a knife surrender campaign will be launched to encourage the public, particularly young individuals, to hand in any knives they possess. Surrender bins will be available in Swindon and various locations across the county.

Inspector David Tippetts, responsible for Swindon’s neighbourhood, emphasized the importance of Operation Sceptre in intensifying efforts to combat knife crime. He highlighted the multifaceted approach, including engaging with young people in schools, proactive patrols, and knife sweeps. Inspector Tippetts also emphasized the significance of the knife surrender campaign, urging individuals to make the safer choice by handing in any bladed weapons they may carry.

Inspector Tippetts stressed the importance of partnership working, as Wiltshire Police collaborates with charities and local organizations to effect real change within communities. The ongoing mission to combat knife crime requires collective ambition, energy, and patience.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson emphasized the life-changing and tragic consequences of carrying knives. He commended Wiltshire Police for their proactive work in maintaining a visible presence in areas with concerns about knife crime. Commissioner Wilkinson emphasized the need for support from early intervention teams, schools, charities, community groups, local councils, and the health service to ensure education on the dangers of carrying knives extends beyond the classroom.

Operation Sceptre provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the vital work carried out by these organizations on a daily basis.

In addition to Operation Sceptre, Wiltshire Police will maintain increased focus and visibility in Swindon to address the recent rise in violence. The police are committed to working with communities to protect people from harm and hold individuals accountable for their harmful actions.

During campaigns like Operation Sceptre, community support in providing evidence about individuals who carry knives is crucial. Wiltshire Police encourages the public to contact them through the non-emergency number 101, their website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Knife surrender bins can be found at various locations: