Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Opposition MPs in the United Kingdom have reacted angrily to reports that former Prime Minister Liz Truss is nominating four of her close supporters for peerages as part of her resignation honours

Opposition MPs in the United Kingdom have reacted angrily to reports that former Prime Minister Liz Truss is nominating four of her close supporters for peerages as part of her resignation honours

by uknip247

The reports came despite the fact that her 49-day tenure made her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Former aides and supporters put forward by Truss for the House of Lords seat include Matthew Elliott, Jon Moynihan, Ruth Porter, and Mark Littlewood. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have urged Truss’ replacement, Rishi Sunak, to oppose the nominations.
Truss’s mini-budget measures, announced alongside chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, have been heavily criticised. It was so disastrous that Mr Littlewood, director of the free-market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs, dubbed it a “boost-up budget.” He was also the Lib Dems’ chief press spokesman and reportedly attended Oxford University with Truss. Porter, on the other hand, works for a lobbying firm that helped Truss win the Conservative leadership election in the summer after briefly serving as her deputy chief of staff in No 10.
However, opposition MPs have criticised her nomination of aides and supporters, citing their involvement in the disastrous mini-budget that Truss supported. Sunak should be denied these honours, according to Wendy Chamberlain MP, the Lib Dems’ chief whip, because they demonstrate “a stunning lack of humility.” The nominees have been accused of contributing to the country’s devastation and crisis. Meanwhile, Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner called the four nominees Truss’s “co-conspirators” who had “wrecked the economy.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked...

Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

The UK government has announced a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour, with the introduction of a pilot scheme requiring those who vandalise public spaces...

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer,...

The recent dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his life conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara brings closure to a long and complex...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More