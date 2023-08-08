Organised Crime Group Busted After Using Fake Computer Company to Conceal Drug Trade

In a major breakthrough, the National Crime Agency (NCA) successfully dismantled an organised crime group (OCG) operating in Widnes, Cheshire, that used a fake computer company as a front to facilitate the industrial supply of cocaine. The cunningly orchestrated operation involved leasing premises, stocking goods, and even manufacturing fleece jackets with the company’s name, “Clarke Computers and Software Limited.”

The NCA’s investigation into the OCG was propelled forward after the takedown of the EncroChat encrypted communications platform in 2020. The platform revealed the intricate network that the group had set up, exposing their criminal activities in drug trafficking and firearms supply.

The mastermind behind the illicit operations was identified as 36-year-old Craig Gallagher, known by the handles “Acidchest” and “Onion.com” on EncroChat. Gallagher was sentenced to 24 years in prison after admitting to multiple offences, including attempting to broker sales of firearms, importing over 100kg of cocaine valued at approximately £8 million, and handling criminal property worth at least £3,149,159.

The OCG went to great lengths to avoid detection during the 2020 Coronavirus lockdown. To move Class A drugs discreetly, they had a Renault Twingo equipped with a specially built hide under the front passenger seat. Additionally, they employed various strategies, such as using a breakdown recovery truck to conceal commodities and a window fitting van with a member donning work clothes and claiming to be on an emergency repair job.

The evidence uncovered by NCA officers indicated that the group leased an industrial unit in Trafalgar Court, Widnes, where they intended to smuggle substantial quantities of cocaine cleverly hidden within shipments of computers.

Several other members of the OCG were also brought to justice. Christopher Van Maren, known as “Bushyquail,” received a 12-year sentence for supplying cocaine and transferring criminal property. Marcus Allen, nicknamed “The Geek,” received an eight-year sentence for couriering drugs and handling at least £686,500 in criminal proceeds. Wesley Campbell, who operated as “Fox-Bat” and “Covid-Kid,” was sentenced to 12 years for purchasing and supplying drugs.

The OCG’s frontman, Kevin Boyle, operating under the alias “Maurice Clarke,” was sentenced to 30 months for participating in the group’s activities, including setting up the fake computer company and overseeing operations.

Additional members, Carl Pickering, David Jones, and Liam Reynolds will be sentenced on 18 September after admitting to their roles in supplying cocaine and handling criminal property.

Mike Beigan, NCA operations manager, expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “These men formed a very dangerous and damaging criminal organisation. They brought in industrial volumes of cocaine that have no doubt contributed to further waves of crime and misery in our communities.”