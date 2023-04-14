O’Sullivan “In Tears” Over Injury Ahead of Bid for Record Eighth World Snooker Title

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid for a record eighth snooker World Championship is in jeopardy after suffering an injury flare-up that reduced him to tears.

The Essex potter damaged his elbow while lifting weights in a gym two years ago, and the injury has recently returned – forcing the man known as ‘The Rocket’ to withdraw from the WST Classic and the Championship League.

O’Sullivan revealed that he has been seeking medical attention for the injury, although there are fears it could derail his bid for an eighth world title – that would see him surpass Stephen Hendry as the most decorated champion of snooker’s modern era.

Given the Elbow

Thanks to his unrivalled natural talent and hunger for winning big tournaments, O’Sullivan has been installed as the 4/1 favourite in the odds on snooker for the World Championship, with the 47-year-old preferred by the market over the likes of former world number one Mark Selby (11/2), Judd Trump (6/1) and Neil Robertson (15/2).

But much will depend upon his recovery from that elbow complaint, which could seriously hamper O’Sullivan’s cue action.

He admitted that the joint had “swelled up” to the point that he had even contemplated missing the World Championship altogether, although a series of injections – which O’Sullivan revealed left him with “tears in his eyes” due to the pain – and ice treatments have seemingly alleviated some of the symptoms.

So, he should be fit to compete at The Crucible, with the World Championship getting underway in April and running through until May 1.

Ruling the Roost

In typical O’Sullivan fashion, the Rocket has been downplaying the seriousness with which he takes his snooker these days.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Ronnie O'Sullivan admits his true feelings towards snooker 🚀 <a href=”https://t.co/TW8zzbnoXF”>pic.twitter.com/TW8zzbnoXF</a></p>— Eurosport (@eurosport) <a href=”https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1645346844678004736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 10, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

One of the greatest players ever to pick up a cue described snooker as “a big part of my life, but not all of my life” as he relishes a chance to pursue other opportunities – he’s now a snooker pundit/analyst in his own right, not to mention a business owner and successful author.

O’Sullivan will have his ‘game face’ on when he heads to The Crucible, but a lack of form this term – he has failed to go beyond the quarter-final stage of any world ranking event – suggests that plenty of others will have a chance to ruin his party.

Trump himself has had a below-par season by his exceptional standards, but a win at The Masters in January was a timely reminder to him and everybody else that he’s still a major force in the sport.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Your 2023 Tour Champion – Shaun Murphy! 🪄🏆<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourChampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TourChampionship</a> <a href=”https://t.co/SxBLYUnNW0″>pic.twitter.com/SxBLYUnNW0</a></p>— Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Livesnooker/status/1642640488313356289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 2, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The same can be said for the likes of Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby, who have won ranking events this season to end lengthy droughts of their own. With five world titles between them, that duo knows what it takes to get the job done in Sheffield.

It would be hard to write off the chances of Mark Williams and Neil Robertson too, given their potting abilities, while Mark Allen has landed three ranking events this season – including the prestigious UK Championship. Winning can become a rather happy habit in any sport.

All told the 2023 Snooker World Championship is particularly hard to predict – O’Sullivan will be hoping that he’s celebrating a magnificent eighth world title come May.