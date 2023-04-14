Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING O’Sullivan “In Tears” Over Injury Ahead of Bid for Record Eighth World Snooker Title

O’Sullivan “In Tears” Over Injury Ahead of Bid for Record Eighth World Snooker Title

by uknip247

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s bid for a record eighth snooker World Championship is in jeopardy after suffering an injury flare-up that reduced him to tears.

The Essex potter damaged his elbow while lifting weights in a gym two years ago, and the injury has recently returned – forcing the man known as ‘The Rocket’ to withdraw from the WST Classic and the Championship League.

O’Sullivan revealed that he has been seeking medical attention for the injury, although there are fears it could derail his bid for an eighth world title – that would see him surpass Stephen Hendry as the most decorated champion of snooker’s modern era.

Given the Elbow

Thanks to his unrivalled natural talent and hunger for winning big tournaments, O’Sullivan has been installed as the 4/1 favourite in the odds on snooker for the World Championship, with the 47-year-old preferred by the market over the likes of former world number one Mark Selby (11/2), Judd Trump (6/1) and Neil Robertson (15/2).

But much will depend upon his recovery from that elbow complaint, which could seriously hamper O’Sullivan’s cue action.

He admitted that the joint had “swelled up” to the point that he had even contemplated missing the World Championship altogether, although a series of injections – which O’Sullivan revealed left him with “tears in his eyes” due to the pain – and ice treatments have seemingly alleviated some of the symptoms.

So, he should be fit to compete at The Crucible, with the World Championship getting underway in April and running through until May 1.

Ruling the Roost

In typical O’Sullivan fashion, the Rocket has been downplaying the seriousness with which he takes his snooker these days.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Ronnie O&#39;Sullivan admits his true feelings towards snooker 🚀 <a href=”https://t.co/TW8zzbnoXF”>pic.twitter.com/TW8zzbnoXF</a></p>&mdash; Eurosport (@eurosport) <a href=”https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1645346844678004736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 10, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

One of the greatest players ever to pick up a cue described snooker as “a big part of my life, but not all of my life” as he relishes a chance to pursue other opportunities – he’s now a snooker pundit/analyst in his own right, not to mention a business owner and successful author.

O’Sullivan will have his ‘game face’ on when he heads to The Crucible, but a lack of form this term – he has failed to go beyond the quarter-final stage of any world ranking event – suggests that plenty of others will have a chance to ruin his party.

Trump himself has had a below-par season by his exceptional standards, but a win at The Masters in January was a timely reminder to him and everybody else that he’s still a major force in the sport.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Your 2023 Tour Champion – Shaun Murphy! 🪄🏆<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#TourChampionship</a> <a href=”https://t.co/SxBLYUnNW0″>pic.twitter.com/SxBLYUnNW0</a></p>&mdash; Live Snooker (@Livesnooker) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Livesnooker/status/1642640488313356289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 2, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The same can be said for the likes of Shaun Murphy and Mark Selby, who have won ranking events this season to end lengthy droughts of their own. With five world titles between them, that duo knows what it takes to get the job done in Sheffield.

It would be hard to write off the chances of Mark Williams and Neil Robertson too, given their potting abilities, while Mark Allen has landed three ranking events this season – including the prestigious UK Championship. Winning can become a rather happy habit in any sport.

All told the 2023 Snooker World Championship is particularly hard to predict – O’Sullivan will be hoping that he’s celebrating a magnificent eighth world title come May.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More