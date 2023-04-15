OUT OF THE FRYING PAN… and straight into the path of a Police Car



Please NEVER try to prepare a friend breakfast in the middle of a 30mph road, or any road!

This is what two of our officers were met with while driving down Beryton Road in Gosport recently.

A frying pan, minus the fry-up, rather than a pet, a swan, or one of my errant footballs from a school a mile away.

To be honest, attempting to heat up sausages and eggs on the tarmac in the middle of April is unlikely to be a success.

As it turns out, the object was swiftly removed off the highway, minimising future harm to vehicles travelling over it as well as any potential accidents involving vehicles swerving around it.

Our officers from the West squad handled the situation really effectively.

1 Police Car 0 Frying Pan