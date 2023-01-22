Outline Productions is partnering with Italian beer brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti to bring its food and travel format Remarkable Places to Eat to a new home on More 4 and Channel 4



Each episode of Remarkable Places to Eat features one of the UK’s most well-known foodies, including chefs and restaurateurs, taking Fred Sirieix to a city in the UK or abroad that is home to three of their favourite restaurants, whether it’s a high-end Michelin-starred meal or something lower budget that brings back strong personal memories.

They share some of the unmissable food experiences that each location has to offer, from meeting suppliers and artisan craftspeople to exploring some of the incredible urban settings or beautiful natural landscapes that supply the local produce that goes into their meals.

Remarkable Places to Eat received a 9% audience share during its most recent BBC2 season. Michel Roux Jr., Nisha Katona, Rachel Khoo, Angela Hartnett, and Nadiya Hussein were among the previous co-hosts who showed Fred around.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Channel 4 and Birrificio Angelo Poretti on Remarkable Places to Eat,” said Laura Mansfield and Helen Veale of Outline Productions. We all think about fantastic food when deciding where to visit, and this series will inspire viewers to seek out hidden gems as well as established stars, whether they’re looking for a simple, authentic snack from a hole-in-the-wall bar to a sumptuous banquet in a beautiful location.”

“I’m so excited to get back on the road to go and discover Remarkable Places to Eat with an array of wonderful co-hosts,” Fred Sirieix adds. This is about more than just restaurants; it is about travel and special shared moments.”

“I am delighted that this brilliant show will find a home at Channel 4 so it can continue to inspire viewers and share the most mouth-watering places to eat in the UK and around the world,” said Kate Thomas, who commissioned the series for Channel 4.

“Birrificio Angelo Poretti is the perfect accompaniment to food, brewed specifically to enhance dining moments for over 140 years,” says Dharmesh Rana, Director of Marketing – Premium Brands at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company. Made with a four-hop blend that allows the beer to easily contrast, complement, and cut through food. We are therefore delighted to collaborate with Remarkable Places to Eat, the series that takes viewers on a gastronomic journey, revealing the best places to eat from hidden gem restaurants at a variety of budgets and championing amazing food, which is what Birrificio Angelo Poretti is all about.”