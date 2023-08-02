Outnumbered: Sitcom filmed in Wandsworth trending on Netflix

The charming and heartwarming family sitcom “Outnumbered,” which was filmed in the quaint neighbourhood of Wandsworth, South London, is making waves on Netflix after recently being added to the streaming service’s library.

Originally airing in 2007 and concluding its run in 2014, “Outnumbered” quickly gained a dedicated fan base for its witty humour and relatable family dynamics. As of July 15, the entire series is available for binge-watching on Netflix, and viewers are delighted to revisit the hilarious Brockman family and their daily escapades.

Set in London, the show revolves around the endearing Brockman family, led by parents Sue and Pete, along with their three mischievous and lovable children, Jake, Ben, and Karen. The sitcom showcases the comical situations that arise in their bustling household, captivating audiences with its endearing charm.

The iconic family home, which holds a special place in the hearts of fans, is located on Dempster Road in Wandsworth, just a short distance from the bustling Clapham Junction station. The Victorian, end-of-terraced house served as the backdrop for most of the scenes in the series, adding an authentic touch to the family’s adventures.

In real life, the house belonged to music producer Steve Brown, his wife, and their two children. The Brockman household was filmed in their residence for approximately seven weeks each year during the show’s production. The Browns received compensation for the use of their home, which remarkably covered their mortgage payments every year.

While the ground and first floors of the three-story house were the primary filming locations, the actual property boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a studio office. The Browns had planned to renovate their home, but at the request of the show’s crew, they decided to leave the necessary areas untouched to maintain the genuine feel of a family home.

Over the years of “Outnumbered” filming, the essential parts of the house were preserved to retain the authentic atmosphere that endeared the home to fans worldwide.

Following the show’s conclusion, the house underwent refurbishment and was eventually put on the market for £1,795,000. Now, with “Outnumbered” taking the streaming world by storm, the home’s significance in television history adds another layer of intrigue for potential buyers and fans alike.

Whether revisiting the classic episodes or discovering the joy of “Outnumbered” for the first time, audiences on Netflix are relishing the hilarity and heartwarming moments that have made the sitcom an enduring favourite. As the show’s popularity continues to soar, viewers from around the globe can now enjoy the timeless humour and relatability of the Brockman family’s escapades in the heart of Wandsworth.