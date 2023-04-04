Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Outstanding young hero in Paraguay receives award in memory of Princess Diana

Outstanding young hero in Paraguay receives award in memory of Princess Diana

by uknip247

A young person from Paraguay is honoured with The Diana Award for going above and beyond in their daily life to create and sustain positive change.

Maureen Montanía, aged 26, from Paraguay has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Princess Diana Award Recipient Illustration
The Princess Diana Award

Maureen grew up in a socially unequal environment in Paraguay, where gifted and talented students didn’t have the opportunity to realise their abilities. Maureen fights for the rights of the invisible gifted children and adolescents in Paraguay through the ‘Aikumby Laboratory’ project.

To date, her work has helped more than 20 families, individuals, and institutions by conducting talent development workshops for parents, adolescents, and adults. She trained a team of professionals in the detection, assessment and diagnosis of giftedness, an activity that today has been transforming Paraguayan lives for more than a year through family and educational guidance.

Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, says:

We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. It is especially poignant as we remember Princess Diana twenty-five years on. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A recent avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has left at least six killed, and 30 others injured while dozens of people are...

The BBC has announced a new drama Kidnapped for BBC Three and iPlayer

Police investigating an assault on a dog walker have released an image of someone they’d like to speak to

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving five vehicles on the slip road for Junction 3 of the...

UNICEF and British Embassy in Asuncion encourage young people’s commitment to the environment

Harry Potter Book Night in Asuncion fills fans with magic

Government unveils taskforce chair to boost older people’s housing

“El Embajador” beer collaboration raises funds for soup kitchens

Paedophile’s sentence is doubled

Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of a three-storey building was damaged by fire

Kyle Bevan, has been found guilty of murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in July 2020. Lola’s mother, Sinead James, was also found...

John Lewis has won a court case against an author who claimed that the department store had copied her character in their 2019 Christmas...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More